Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man City want to try again on Lucas Paqueta

Manchester City want to return to the negotiating table for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá, according to UOL.

The Citizens had agreed a deal worth £80 million in principle for the 26-year-old in the summer, but they didn't complete the move after it was revealed that he was being investigated for alleged betting breaches.

However, the latest reports indicate Man City are "determined" to make a fresh offer for his signature in January if they can get clarity over his situation.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Meet the man who fixed Liverpool, and wants to fix Europe

Manager Pep Guardiola is reported to see Paqueta as a potential long-term successor for Kevin De Bruyne, who is set to be out of contract at Man City in 2025, and who has also been battling a hamstring problem this season.

Paqueta has remained a key player for West Ham in the current campaign, having made 15 appearances across all competitions for David Moyes' side, and he also scored the winning goal as the Hammers defeated Olympiacos 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Lucas Paqueta has been under investigation for betting allegations since August, and Manchester City are still interested in signing him. Rob Newell/CameraSport via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, writes Sport. Enquiries have already been made about the 23-year-old by the two Premier League sides, but it is reported that Nice are looking to resist offers in January, but could be open to moving him on in the summer. Barcelona are set to receive 20% of any future potential transfer fee.

- Internazionale have begun the process to sign striker Lautaro Martínez to a new contract, reveals Cesar Luis Merlo. It is said that the 26-year-old's representatives met with the club earlier this week, and talks are ongoing over a new four-year deal that will secure him at the club until the summer of 2027. The Argentina international has remained one of the Nerazzurri's key players this season, having scored 14 goals in 15 games across all competitions.

- Contact has been made from AC Milan to the representatives of Schalke 04 midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, says Calciomercato. The Rossoneri are reported to be considering open official negotiations with the Bundesliga club in January amid hopes of signing the 17-year-old, but they are aware that it could be difficult with strong competition expected for his signature.

- Two clubs in Brazil are interested in signing Internazionale wing-back Juan Cuadrado, says Ekrem Konur. The 35-year-old joined the Serie A club on a free transfer after his contract expired with Juventus in the summer, and having been yet to make a competitive start in the league, it looks as though he is starting to emerge as a potential transfer option in January, when clubs from outside of the Serie A will be able to make him a pre-contract agreement proposal.

- Fulham are set to hand manager Marco Silva a transfer "war chest" in January after he signed a new contract at the club, according to Football Insider. The Cottagers are reported to remain on the lookout for a replacement for striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who left the club for Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in the summer. Silva's latest contract sees him secured at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2026.