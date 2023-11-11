Skip to main content
NWSL boss to head Women's Leagues Forum
50m
Cesar Hernández
Ten Hag: Varane not playing due to Maguire form
3h
Rob Dawson
USWNT-linked Hayes: Right time to leave Chelsea
8h
Sophie Lawson
Source: Ratcliffe's Man United deal close
17h
Rob Dawson
Benzema nets 1st Saudi hat trick in Al Ittihad win
6h
ESPN
Arsenal sweating on Saka, Ødegaard injuries
9h
Reuters
Spurs blow as Postecoglou confirms more injuries
12h
James Olley
Álvarez: Playing with Messi, Haaland is 'a dream'
10h
Adriana Garcia
Transfer Talk: Man City will try again to sign West Ham's Lucas Paqueta
2h
Adam Brown
Sevilla and Betis' fierce rivalry, and why Sergio Ramos' return promises fireworks
11h
Sid Lowe
Postecoglou shows Arteta, Ten Hag how to handle ref, VAR issues with dignity
17h
Mark Ogden
Why we are excited for next season's Champions League and the 'Swiss model' format
1d
Gabriele Marcotti
Women's Champions League group-by-group preview: Predictions, must-see games, more
17h
Sophie Lawson
UCL talking points: Can Man Utd fix their mess? Biggest surprise package?
2d
ESPN
Saka shines for Arsenal in crucial UCL win against Sevilla
2d
James Olley
Is MLS' new best-of-three playoff format working?
1d
Kyle Bonagura
What is the best option up front for Europe's top teams?
2d
Tor-Kristian Karlsen
VAR drama explained: Why Rashford was sent off, handball penalties, possible offside
2d
Dale Johnson
Man United plumb new depths with UCL meltdown in Copenhagen
2d
Mark Ogden
Man City's Akanji talks Guardiola's genius, treble repeat, getting 'dirty wins'
3d
Rob Dawson
At 17, PSG star Zaïre-Emery is the real deal. Here's why
3d
Sam Tighe