Carlo Ancelotti said Jude Bellingham's shoulder will be assessed by England's medical team ahead of the international break, but insisted the midfielder "can't play with the national team" after missing Real Madrid's 5-1 LaLiga win over Valencia on Saturday.

With Bellingham watching from the stands, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo each grabbed a brace for Madrid after Dani Carvajal had opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu, before Hugo Duro added a consolation goal for Valencia.

Bellingham had initially been named in Madrid's matchday squad but withdrew earlier on Saturday, with the club saying he had "been diagnosed with anterior instability of the left shoulder, a consequence of his recent dislocation" against Rayo Vallecano last weekend.

"He'll be assessed [by England]," Ancelotti said in his post-match news conference. "If he didn't play today, he can't play with the national team. He'll do specific work on his shoulder. After the break he can play again."

England play Malta and North Macedonia in European Championship qualifiers this month.

Jude Bellingham was forced to miss Real Madrid's win over Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday. Alberto Gardin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Bellingham had scored 13 goals in 13 Madrid appearances before his injury, and there was pressure on Vinícius and Rodrygo to deliver in his absence.

"Both [Vinícius and Rodrygo] are back to their best level," Ancelotti said. "They just needed time to show their best qualities. In the last two games they've done well, combining well, looking for space and showing extraordinary quality. We can say that they're back."

Rodrygo provided two assists for Vinícius, as well as his two goals.

"We needed [a game] like that, with a lot of goals," Rodrygo told Real Madrid TV. "You have to be calm in front of goal. That's just what I was missing before, but today I was calm. That's how things go your way."

"[Vinícius and I] are both in our best form, after not starting so well," he said. "We're the Rodry and Vini that the fans want to see again."

The win over Valencia means Madrid go into the international break second in LaLiga, two points behind surprise leaders Girona, who won 2-1 at Rayo earlier on Saturday.