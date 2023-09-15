Transfer Talk: Liverpool hoping to complete deal for Lucas Beraldo

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool keen to agree deal for Lucas Beraldo

Liverpool are hoping to seal the £20 million signing of Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo, according to the Sun.

The Reds sent representatives to Brazil last week to hold talks with the 19-year-old centre-half, with boss Jurgen Klopp keen to agree on a deal quickly ahead of the January transfer window.

Beraldo has emerged as a first-team starter for Sao Paulo in recent weeks, and Liverpool are hoping to steal a march on their rivals by offering him a fast route into first-team football.

Beraldo's rise and subsequent consistency has seen him become the focus of a number of European clubs since breaking into the first team in 2022. He recently played a key role in the side winning the Copa do Brasil, starting both legs in the win over Flamengo.

The left-footed Brazilian Under-20 defender boasts an excellent range of passing and an ability to drift past opponents with the ball at his feet, making him the perfect fit for Klopp's Liverpool side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were keen on making a move for Beraldo in the summer, but now Liverpool see the youngster as an immediate starter and a possible long-term successor to the likes of Virgil van Dijk.

However, they face competition from Bayern Munich, Lyon, and Monaco who have all sent scouts to watch the talented youngster in action.

- Spanish side Getafe are hoping to persuade current loan star and Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood to make his short-term move a permanent one. That's according to the Mirror, who believe the Spaniards have been impressed with the form of the 22-year-old striker since his move in September. Greenwood, who left United after being suspended following a series of rape and assault allegations, has scored three goals and added two assists. He's under contract at Old Trafford until 2025, but Getafe bosses believe they can do a deal.

- Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is desperate to reinforce his ailing defence in January, and he's charged sporting director Johan Lange with the task of putting together a shortlist, according to the Mirror. Spurs have already joined Juventus in expressing an interest in Bournemouth's 25-year-old defender Lloyd Kelly, but they're also believed to be considering Bayer Leverkusen's 24-year-old star Edmond Tapsoba and 23-year-old Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi. Torino's 23-year-old Dutchman Perr Schuurs has also been mentioned, though he suffered a serious knee injury in October.

- Thiago Silva, 39 is once again being courted by former club Fluminense, but the Mirror believe the Brazilian star could extend his stay at Chelsea by another year. Silva snubbed a return to his home country in the summer and could be set to do so once again even when his short-term deal comes to an end, with the reliable defender allegedly telling his sons -- both in the Chelsea academy, 15-year-old Isago on a deal that runs until 2025 -- that he's happy in London. Fluminense, meanwhile, are hoping they can persuade him to return as soon as January.

- Liverpool have been targeting Fluminense's talented midfielder André for some time, but TeamTalk report that both Manchester United and Arsenal could move ahead of them in the queue and battle it out for a January move. Fluminense have been fending off interest in the coveted 22-year-old, but now that they've lifted the Copa Libertadores, the South American side are now willing to listen to offers. André has a £35 million transfer clause in his contract and was widely expected to move to Merseyside, but with their interest believed to be cooling, United and Arsenal are feeling they could benefit.

- Calciomercato have been reporting that Juventus were clear favourites to land Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in January, but TeamTalk believe it's the black and white stripes of Newcastle United that's his preferred destination. The 27-year-old England international is looking to move to pastures new in January in an attempt to gain more playing time, with his move to City not having worked out well for either party. This season, after having played just 215 minutes, Phillips has made no secret of his desire to leave, but now it's Eddie Howe's Magpies who appear to be in the hot seat.