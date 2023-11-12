The Far Post dissects Emma Hayes' imminent announcement as USWNT coach and what that means for the U.S. and Chelsea. (3:47)

Manchester City slumped to a surprise 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday, while Chelsea eased to a 3-0 away win against Everton that sees Emma Hayes' side remain top of the table.

City dominated possession against Brighton but still ended up on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline as substitute Lee Geum-Min scored with one of only two efforts on target for the visitors.

Chelsea faced no such problems at Everton, with Canada international Jessie Fleming making the most of a poor clearance to volley home her side's opener in the 14th minute, before Sam Kerr and substitute Agnes Beever-Jones added two more goals in the second half as the reigning champions coasted to a comfortable win.

Chelsea remain four points clear of Manchester United at the top of the table after their win over Everton. Getty

In London, Norway international Celin Bizet scored a brilliant solo goal to give Tottenham Hotspur the lead over Liverpool but her international teammate Sophie Román Haug levelled in the 66th minute to grab a 1-1 draw for the visitors.

Manchester United registered five different goal-scorers in their 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United to go second in the table with 12 points after six games, four behind Chelsea and one ahead of Spurs and Liverpool.

Arsenal take on Leicester City in Sunday's late kickoff.