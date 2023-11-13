Watch the Game Highlights from Atletico Madrid vs. Villarreal, 11/13/2023 (2:13)

Villarreal have handed the reins to former coach Marcelino García Toral, the LaLiga club announced on Monday.

Marcelino, 58, replaces José "Pacheta" Rojo Martín, who was sacked on Friday after managing only five wins in 12 games in all competitions.

Pacheta had only taken over the role in September after the dismissal of Quique Setién.

Marcelino has signed a contract through June 2026. He first joined Villarreal in 2013, helping win promotion to La Liga and leading the team to three straight top-six finishes.

They reached the Europa League semifinals in the 2015-16 campaign, losing to Liverpool, and finished fourth in LaLiga.

He parted company with Villarreal days before the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

Marcelino inherits a team that is 14th in LaLiga, with only three wins from 13 matches.

Sunday's 3-1 loss at Atletico Madrid was Villarreal's seventh league loss of the campaign.

Villarreal are back in action on Nov. 26 when they host Osasuna.