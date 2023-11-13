Rob Dawson still has concerns for Manchester United despite their 1-0 win vs. Luton Town. (1:46)

Manchester United's injury problems have worsened after tests revealed Christian Eriksen will be out for a month and Rasmus Højlund will be sidelined for two weeks.

Eriksen was forced off during the first half of United's 1-0 win over Luton Town on Saturday with a knee problem and is not expected back until the middle of December.

Højlund, who scored twice in United's 4-3 loss away to Copenhagen in the Champions League last Wednesday. was also substituted against Luton with a right hamstring strain, but there is hope the striker will be available again before the end of November.

Both Eriksen and Højlund have withdrawn from the Denmark squad ahead of games against Slovenia and Northern Ireland.

Full-back Diogo Dalot has also withdrawn from the Portugal squad because of personal reasons. Manager Erik ten Hag is already dealing with a long list of absentees including key defenders Lisandro Martínez and Luke Shaw.

Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia are also injured while Jadon Sancho remains exiled from the first-team squad because a disciplinary matter.

United face a tricky run after the international break with their next three games against Everton, Galatasaray in the Champions League and Newcastle all away from home.

Ten Hag's team also have Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Liverpool to play before Christmas.

Meanwhile, The Glazer family have been criticised by United fans for failing to attend Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral on Monday. The club said the decision was taken because the Glazers, unpopular owners since taking over in 2005, did not want their presence to cause a distraction.

A statement from protest group The 1958 said: "It comes as no real surprise that no one from the Glazer family appears to have bothered paying their respects at the funeral of arguably our greatest ever player.

"The Glazers have proved time and again they are alienated from the football club and fan base and this is just another shameful example."