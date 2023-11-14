Rob Dawson still has concerns for Manchester United despite their 1-0 win vs. Luton Town. (1:46)

Manchester United are resigned to losing André Onana to the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in January although the goalkeeper is yet to make a decision about whether he will play if he's called up by Cameroon, sources have told ESPN.

United manager Erik ten Hag is planning to be without Onana for the duration of the tournament, which begins in Ivory Coast on Jan. 13 and runs through Feb. 11.

The 27-year-old could miss four Premier League games if Cameroon reach the final on Feb. 11.

Ten Hag has not been officially informed that he will play but the Dutchman, according to a source, is understanding about the situation and will let Onana make his own decision about whether or not to take part.

United were told during negotiations to sign Onana from Inter in the summer that he had retired from international football following his early departure from the World Cup in Qatar.

He has since returned to the squad to help Cameroon qualify for AFCON and has been picked for 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Libya and Mauritius during the November break.

A source has told ESPN that Onana will make a final decision about whether to travel with the squad to Ivory Coast nearer the time and after talks with the Cameroon federation.

United believe they are prepared for Onana's possible departure after signing Turkey international Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce in the summer.

The 25-year-old is yet to make his United debut but sources have told ESPN he has already impressed staff in training and around the club.

Losing first-choice Onana would still be frustrating for Ten Hag, who is already dealing with a mounting injury list.

Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Højlund are the latest senior players to pick up problems and join Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Jonny Evans on the sidelines.