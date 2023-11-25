Mark Ogden and Shaka Hislop reveal which star forward they'd back running through on goal in the 90th minute. (1:15)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has become the fastest player in Premier League history to reach 50 goals, beating Andrew Cole's previous record of 65 games.

Haaland opened the scoring in the 27th minute of City's Premier League game against Liverpool on Saturday to hit the milestone, scoring left-footed following an assist from Nathan Aké.

The 23-year-old tops a star-studded list of strikers, with Alan Shearer (66) Ruud van Nistelrooy (68) Fernando Torres and Mohamed Salah (72) all behind Haaland when it comes to being fastest to 50.

It is a target Haaland looked likely to reach for a while given his prowess in front of goal. His 36 goals last season, his first in the Premier League, is also a record for a single campaign.

The Norway international hit the ground running for City after joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, establishing himself as a key figure in the side that won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last year to claim the famous Treble.

Haaland will now be chasing down Shearer in getting to 100 goals. The Premier League all-time top scorer took 124 games to reach his century.