The New York Red Bulls have parted ways with head coach Troy Lesesne and sporting director Denis Hamlett, the MLS club announced on Tuesday.

The Red Bulls said they opted not to renew Lesesne's contract, while also dismissing assistant coach Zach Prince. Lesesne's replacement will become the team's 20th coach in 29 seasons.

New York said Hamlett had left after seven seasons in what the Red Bulls termed a mutual decision.

Lesesne replaced Gerhard Struber on May 8 with the team in last place with one win, four losses and six draws for nine points.

The Red Bulls made the playoffs by finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11 wins, 10 draws and 13 losses and beat Charlotte FC in the wild card round before losing to FC Cincinnati in round one.

The New York Red Bulls went 10W-9L-4D with Troy Lesesne as head coach. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

"The New York Red Bulls have opted not to renew the contract of Troy Lesesne," the club's head of sport Jochen Schneider said. "We would like to thank Troy for his professionalism while navigating the team through challenging times and we know he has a bright future ahead."

New York has never won an MLS Cup title.

Lesesne followed Eddie Firmani (1996), Carlos Queiroz (1996), Carlos Alberto Parreira (1997), Alfonso Mondelo (1998), Bora Milutinovic (1998-99), Octavio Zambrano (2000-02), Bob Bradley (2003-05), Mo Johnston (2005-2006), Richie Williams (2006), Bruce Arena (2006-07), Juan Carlos Osorio (2008-09), Williams (2009), Hans Backe (2010-12), Mike Petke (2013-15), Jesse Marsch (2015-18), Chris Armas (2018-20), Bradley Carnell (2020) and Struber (2020-22).

Eleven of the 29 MLS teams have changed coaches this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.