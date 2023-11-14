Transfer Talk: Manchester United interested in João Neves

Shaka Hislop assesses whether Chelsea have a chance to make the top four in the Premier League after their 4-4 draw with Manchester City. (1:08)

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

Manchester United are interested in signing Benfica midfielder João Neves, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It is reported that scouts from the Premier League side were in attendance for the recent league clash for Benfica's 2-1 victory at home against Sporting CP on Sunday, with the Red Devils keeping close tabs on the 19-year-old ahead of a potential January transfer.

The club are believed to be waiting for potential board changes, and that could take place soon -- with ESPN sources revealing recently that Sir Jim Ratcliffe's partnership could be announced over the current international break.

Neves has been a key player for Benfica this season, with form that also saw him earn his senior international debut for Portugal last month when coming on as a substitute in the 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

- Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion forward João Pedro, reports Ekrem Konur. The 22-year-old has been a standout performer since joining the Seagulls from Watford in the summer, and it looks as though his displays in the Premier League are beginning to attract interest from clubs at the top end of the table.

- Barcelona want to sign forward João Félix on a permanent basis, says Sport. After a bright season in LaLiga so far, the Blaugrana are reported to have made the 24-year-old a priority for next summer, and they are looking to extend Felix's loan for another year with a clause to make the move permanent if certain triggers are met. Manager Xavi Hernandez is also said to be keen to keep hold of on-loan Manchester City wingback João Cancelo.

- Juventus are ready to make a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, writes the Daily Mail. After it was reported that the Bianconeri held interest in the 23-year-old, the latest reveals how representatives from the Serie A club have already made contact with the Red Devils to discuss the possibility of a loan deal.

- Talks are being planned by the representatives of USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie and Juventus over a new contract, reveals Calciomercato. The 25-year-old, who was previously being considered for a possible transfer away from the Bianconeri in the summer, has won over the trust of manager Massimiliano Allegri this season, with a number of performances in midfield as well as at right-back.

- In more Juventus news, the Serie A club are reported to be willing to part ways with winger Samuel Iling-Junior in January, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 20-year-old has represented England at youth international level, and he has recently been linked with interest from Tottenham. It is reported that the Bianconeri would accept an offer of €15 million to allow him to leave the club.