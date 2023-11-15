Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United are lining up a January move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, sources have told ESPN.

The England midfielder has started just one game for City this season and the club are braced for offers ahead of the January window.

Newcastle are keen to bolster their midfield to compensate for the loss of Sandro Tonali, who has been hit with a 10-month suspension for breaching rules around betting. Juventus and Bayern Munich are among the other clubs interested in Phillips.

Kalvin Phillips has largely been restricted to a role from the bench in his time at City. Getty

Phillips, a £43 million ($53.6m) signing from Leeds United in 2022, has struggled to break into Pep Guardiola's team and according to a source, is keen to find regular football ahead of the Euros in Germany next summer.

The 27-year-old started just four games last season, with both of his Premier League starts coming after City had been confirmed as champions.

His only start this season came in the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup in September and he was left on the bench for league defeats to Wolves and Arsenal despite his competition in central midfield, Rodri, serving a suspension.

Phillips has been named in the latest England squad for games against Malta and North Macedonia during the international break, despite his lack of game time.

Gareth Southgate will name just one more squad -- for March internationals against Brazil and Belgium -- before finalising his team for Euro 2024.

If he stays at City into the new year, Phillips is set to face even more competition in the new year with Kevin De Bruyne expected back from a hamstring injury.