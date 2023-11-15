Open Extended Reactions

Vinícius Júnior recorded a video message for a young girl who was left frustrated after missing out on the star's shirt when it was snatched from her hands by another fan after Real Madrid's 5-1 win over Valencia on Saturday.

Adriana, 9, spent the LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabéu -- which saw Vinícius score twice -- holding a sign asking for the player's shirt.

At the end of the game, Vinícius threw his shirt to a security guard to pass on to Adriana and her family -- but another fan reached over and grabbed the shirt before it reached them, leaving her in tears.

The footage was captured by Spanish TV channel Deportes Cuatro and subsequently went viral, reaching Vinícius and his team.

Vinícius Júnior has scored six goals in all competitions this season. Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

"Hello, Adriana, I'm Viní. I'm sorry about what happened at the game," the player said, in a video recorded for the fan.

"I have a shirt here. I'll autograph it for you. See you soon and let's take a photo together."

Reports in Spain claim Adriana is due to meet her hero before the Champions League game against Napoli at the Santiago Bernabéu on Nov. 29, when she will also be invited to meet the rest of the squad, and be given a tour of the stadium.

Vinícius has scored four goals in 10 LaLiga games this season, with Madrid second in the table behind surprise leaders Girona. He is currently away on international duty with Brazil alongside club teammate Rodrygo Goes and Palmeiras forward Endrick, who is set to join Madrid next summer.