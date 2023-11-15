Rob Dawson still has concerns for Manchester United despite their 1-0 win vs. Luton Town. (1:46)

Richard Arnold is expected to leave his role as Manchester United CEO in the first stage of a club shake-up triggered by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's imminent arrival as a minority shareholder.

United staff have not been informed of Arnold's departure but it is expected to come on Wednesday ahead of a public announcement.

Ratcliffe's £1.3 billion investment for a 25% stake in the club is close to being finalised. Arnold is set to leave his position at Old Trafford before the end of the year and be replaced in the short-term by current chief legal counsel Patrick Stewart.

Sources have told ESPN that football director John Murtough's position is also under threat with Ratcliffe keen to bring in INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford.

Murtough was appointed in March 2021 and was heavily involved in the decision to bring in Erik ten Hag as manager in 2022.

Arnold took over the role of United's most senior executive from Ed Woodward in February 2022.

His departure from the club will have to be announced to the New York Stock Exchange.

Ratcliffe is set to become a minority shareholder nearly a year after owners the Glazer family announced they would consider "strategic alternatives" including a full sale of accepting minority investment.

Ratcliffe is set to have influence over the football side of the business once his investment is confirmed.