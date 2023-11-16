Open Extended Reactions

Eduardo Camavinga will leave the France squad on Thursday to return to Madrid after picking up a knee injury in training on Wednesday, sources told ESPN.

The Real Madrid midfielder will undergo scans and medical tests at the club's Valdebebas training complex to discover the extent of his injury.

Camavinga, 21, hurt his knee after a clash with Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé during a small practice match and didn't finish the training session. He left the pitch at Clairefontaine grimacing and told the France staff that his knee had "turned," sources told ESPN.

The first medical diagnosis was positive and even the player himself felt OK. However, a second diagnosis, made later in the day, painted a less encouraging picture, sources added.

Eduardo Camavinga suffered a knee injury after a tackle by Ousmane Dembélé in training with France on Wednesday. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid, who have already lost another French midfielder, Aurélien Tchouaméni, to injury for a few more weeks, will hope that an MRI scan Camavinga will undergo on Thursday doesn't show anything serious.

Madrid return to LaLiga action away to Cádiz on Nov. 26 to begin a hectic run of seven games in 25 days. The team currently sits second in LaLiga and have already qualified from their Champions League group.

France face Euro 2024 qualifiers at home against Gibraltar on Saturday before visiting Greece three days later but have already secured their place in next summer's finals.