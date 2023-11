Dutch great Marc Overmars has been suspended from working in soccer in the Netherlands for one year after admitting to sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues.

Overmars relinquished his sports director role at Dutch club Ajax last year and apologised for his behavior. He was later appointed sports director at Belgian club Antwerp.

Marc Overmars' sports director role at Antwerp will not be impacted by his ban in the Netherlands. Peter De Voecht / Photo News via Getty Images

According to local media, the Dutch Sports Tribunal decided that Overmars should refrain from "exercising any function" with any Dutch soccer association-affiliated organization for a period of two years, one of which is suspended.

The ban does not affect his job in Belgium. Antwerp did not immediately react to the news of Overmars' suspension.

Overmars was a renowned winger in his playing days for Ajax, Arsenal, Barcelona and the Dutch national team.