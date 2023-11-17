Mark Ogden explains the wider consequences for Everton and other Premier League sides after the Blues were deducted 10 points for breaches of FFP rules. (1:56)

Open Extended Reactions

Everton was docked 10 points for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) for the season ending 2021-22, the league said on Friday.

An independent commission imposed an immediate deduction that will see Everton drop from 14th into the relegation zone, above bottom side Burnley on goal difference.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The Premier League said it had issued a complaint against the Merseyside club and referred the case to the independent commission earlier this year.

"During the proceedings, the club admitted it was in breach of the PSRs for the period ending season 2021-22 but the extent of the breach remained in dispute," the league said in a statement.

"The Commission determined that Everton FC's PSR Calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of £124.5 million ($154.7m), as contended by the Premier League, which exceeded the threshold of £105m permitted under the PSRs."

Everton said the sanction was "wholly disproportionate and unjust" and announced its intention to appeal the decision to the Premier League.

"Everton maintains that it has been open and transparent in the information it has provided to the Premier League and that it has always respected the integrity of the process," the club said in a statement.

"The club does not recognise the finding that it failed to act with the utmost good faith and it does not understand this to have been an allegation made by the Premier League during the course of proceedings.

"Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed by the Commission are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted."