Wrexham were criticised for making "mistimed stupid statements" by Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt after a row over ticket prices erupted ahead of the two teams' League Two fixture on Saturday.

Accrington beat Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side 2-0 at Wham Stadium after both sides were involved in a public spat on X, formerly known as Twitter, over the home team's decision to increase their ticket prices for both sets of fans for this weekend's match.

Tickets for the fixture cost £5 more than the usual for games at the Accrington's home stadium.

"In response to Accrington Stanley's decision to increase the matchday price by £5 from that previously charged at Wham Stadium for league games this season, we have decided to reduce the price of matchday tickets by £5 for the return game at the STōK Cae Ras on 02/03/2024," Wrexham's official account posted on X.

Wrexham's popularity has surged since the club's takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

In response, Accrington chairman Andy Holt said in a post on X: "When costs are already high @Wrexham_AFC the last thing football needs is stupid mistimed statements.

"It's surprising how stupid given a former CEO of @EFL is employed by you. Let's have a great day for all fans safely, whatever the outcome on the pitch."

Shaun Harvey works as a special advisor to Wrexham's board, having spent six years as the EFL's chief executive until 2019.

In a response to a fan highlighting Accrington's price rise, Holt said the increase resulted from an unusually large away following coming to the game, requiring extra police presence and more stewards -- thus driving up costs for the club.

According to Accrington, there were 2,587 Wrexham fans in attendance, just under half of the total crowd of 5,261.

Goals from Tommy Leigh and Rosaire Longelo and a missed penalty in second half stoppage-time by Wrexham's talisman Paul Mullin condemned the Welsh outfit to their first defeat in 12 games.

Wrexham remain fourth in League Two, eight points behind leaders Stockport.