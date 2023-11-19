Transfer Talk: Tottenham eye January move for Raphinha

Open Extended Reactions

TOP STORY: Spurs eye deal for Barca's Raphinha

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is in the market for attacking alternatives in January and, with top target Ivan Toney's Brentford future unclear, Mundo Deportivo reports that Raphinha could be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Raphinha, 26, left Leeds United for Barcelona in July 2022 in a €60 million move, but has been in and out of the side due to injury, suspension and the form of Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres. The Brazil international has scored two goals and added two assists in 11 games so far this season, however the Catalans are looking to seal the permanent transfers of João Félix and João Cancelo and are therefore open to offers for the winger.

Meanwhile, Football Insider believes Spurs are considering Samuel Iling-Junior as one of three potential targets. The 20-year-old Juventus forward, who has made four appearances this season, adding one assist, is seen by Tottenham as a player with "huge potential."

Iling Junior is under contract until 2025, but the former England Under-21 international has been linked with a move away from Italy in January.

Tottenham's campaign has faltered in the last two weeks, with injuries to key players and back-to-back defeats slowing down their record start to the Premier League season. The capture of January arrivals could be crucial to their ongoing form under Postecoglou.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is considering snubbing a move to Saudi Arabia for a switch to MLS side Inter Miami CF, according to the Sun. The 33-year-old stopper is currently without a club after he was released by United, and he was offered £500,000 a week to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. However, it appears as though De Gea's family are not keen on a move to the Middle East, and so he could opt to team up with compatriots Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba alongside Lionel Messi in Miami. Manchester United, meanwhile, are reportedly considering a short-term deal for their former keeper, while Valencia are also interested.

- AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is considering raiding his old club Chelsea for the signings of Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr, according to Sport. Neither player appears to be in the long-term plans of new Blues manager Maurico Pochettino, with 24-year-old Chalobah's progress at Stamford Bridge further hindered by injuries. Chalobah is reportedly also being monitored by Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Sarr, meanwhile, could leave on loan having not played at all season. After his unsuccessful loan spell at AS Monaco last campaign, the 24-year-old is eager to play first-team football elsewhere.

- Liverpool have joined Newcastle United and West Ham United in the race for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to Football Insider. Juventus are also interested in signing the 27-year-old, though the Three Lions star has stated his preference to stay in England. City are unlikely to stand in Phillips' way in January, as he has played just 215 minutes for them in the Premier League this season, though the Citizens are understandably reluctant to let him go to Liverpool, who they consider their closest rivals in the title race.