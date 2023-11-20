Transfer Talk: Sane halts talks amid Madrid, Barca interest

Bayern Munich climb above Bayer Leverkusen having played an extra game after their win over Heidenheim. (2:25)

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Sane open to move to LaLiga

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané has not closed the door on a move away from the Bundesliga champions, according to Sport.

The forward, whose contract expires in 2025, has been the subject of intense interest from LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent months.

In early November, reports emerged that no concrete agreement had been made between Bayern and the 27-year-old to extend his contract. Now, while on international duty with Germany, Sané has said that he "hadn't thought about it yet; the club wants to have conversations, but for now I want to focus on this season."

The former Manchester City man perfectly fits Barcelona's winger profile, especially with Raphinha being linked with a move away from the Camp Nou. Meanwhile, Madrid are looking to bolster their depth in attack after Vinícius Júnior was injured playing for Brazil last Thursday.

Germany international Leroy Sané is being monitored closely by Real Madrid and Barcelona ahead of the January transfer window. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- West Ham United are preparing a new offer for AFC Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke after a £40 million bid was rejected in the summer, according to the Sun. Hammers boss David Moyes is in the hunt for a new striker after Gianluca Scamacca joined Atalanta in August. Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike and former Chelsea man Timo Werner are also on Moyes' shortlist.

- Jobe Bellingham is the target for a host of top European clubs and could even be reunited with his brother Jude at Real Madrid, Calciomercato reports. The Italian outlet has linked the Sunderland midfielder with a move to Serie A, with AC Milan and AS Roma interested, while Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also closely monitoring his performances in the Championship.

- Bologna are looking to sign Tottenham forward Alejo Veliz on loan, according to Calciomercato. The 20-year-old Argentina youth international has made little impact since a £12m move from Rosario Central in August. Veliz has made just three substitute appearances this season and Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has spoken of the need to "let him settle."

- Liverpool are leading the race for Sporting CP centre-back Gonçalo Inácio's signature, according to El Nacional. The Portugal defender was approached by PSG in the summer, and Barcelona and Real Madrid have since been linked with him, however the report says that Liverpool are the favourites to sign the €60m-rated starlet.

- Juventus could be open to offers for Samuel Iling-Junior in January, according to Football Insider. The winger, who is under contract until June 2025, has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Spurs stars Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic succumbed to long-term injuries.