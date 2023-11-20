Shaka Hislop says France's record-breaking 14-0 win over Gibraltar doesn't reflect well on the game. (1:19)

France's Kylian Mbappé said he knew that Lionel Messi would win the Ballon d'Or after the Argentina forward led his country to glory at the 2022 World Cup.

Mbappe scored a hat trick for France in the epic final in Qatar but he could not prevent Argentina from lifting the title on penalties.

"I knew he would win it [Ballon d'Or] the night of the World Cup final," Mbappé said.

"Messi deserves it. If he wins the World Cup he has to win the Ballon d'Or. He is one of the best in history, if not the best."