Transfer Talk: Jadon Sancho linked with move to Juventus

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival could help Jadon Sancho depart to Juve

Juventus target Jadon Sancho could be helped out of the door at Manchester United by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, according to Tuttosport.

Sancho has been exiled from the United side after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag, despite signing for £73 million just two years ago.

Juventus have been heavily linked with the 23-year-old forward, and Tuttosport have reported that former Juve executive Jean-Claude Blanc -- who looks set to be named as United's new CEO -- could aid Sancho's move to the Old Lady.

INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to be confirmed as a new minority shareholder of the Red Devils, and Blanc is one of his most trusted associates -- who currently oversees INEOS' entire sporting portfolio.

Blanc played an influential role in rejuvenating Juventus during a five-year stint at the club and maintains a strong relationship with the Serie A giants.

Ratcliffe is keen for Sancho and ten Hag to either settle their differences or to cash in on a big-money transfer, as the current feud makes little financial sense given the size of the forward's price tag.

Currently an outcast at Manchester United, Jadon Sancho could be on the move to Italy with the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old winger Samuel Lino, Ekrem Konur reports. The Brazilian forward has established himself as a key player for the Spanish side, often featuring as a left wing-back following the departure of Yannick Carrasco. Lino has scored three times and provided four assists in 11 appearances in LaLiga and the Champions League this season.

- Benfica have no intention to open talks for Manchester United target João Neves, according to Fabrizio Romano. United have sent scouts many times to track the talented Portuguese midfielder, but Benfica don't intend to sell. Neves has a €120 million release clause in his contract -- the same one that current Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández had a year ago -- and his signature is now sought after by some of Europe's biggest clubs.

- Jorginho's agent has told TUTTOmercatoWEB that his contract negotiations with Arsenal are at a standstill. Joao Santos confirmed that his client's contract negotiations would be delayed until after February, with the Italian midfielder's future still in question after signing on an 18-month deal from Chelsea in January. Jorginho has been linked with a return to Serie A, but Arsenal's limited midfield options and an injury-ridden Thomas Partey have meant the 31-year-old has played an important role in the Gunners' squad.

- Bayern Munich view that signing Raphaël Varane from Manchester United would be an 'interesting' option, according to Florian Plettenberg. The French defender has struggled to find form for United this year, and it is reported that the reigning Bundesliga champions have had discussions with Varane and still view the move as an interesting one. Although a bid is not on the horizon due to Varane's high wages -- which currently sit at an estimated £17 million a year -- a January move is 'possible', with the centre back valued at somewhere in the region of €20 to 30 million.

- Atletico Madrid are seriously considering a move for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, with Rodrigo De Paul and Álvaro Morata potentially going in the other direction, reports Calcio Mercato. The Spanish club currently view Juve's valuation of Vlahovic -- which is at least €70 million -- as too high when his €10 million-a-year wage bill is also taken into account but could be interested in a player swap. Calcio Mercato have reported that Morata would 'gladly' return to Turin, and De Paul is also on Juventus' radar to fulfill a much-needed role in the Old Lady's midfield.