          Auckland A-Leagues team confirmed for 2024-25 season

          • Reuters with ESPN Staff
          Nov 20, 2023, 11:22 PM ET

          New Zealand will have two teams in the A-League Men in 2024-25, with an Auckland-based side backed by billionaire businessman Bill Foley to join Wellington Phoenix in Australia's top flight.

          Australian Professional Leagues (APL) said it awarded a full license to American Foley, founder and general partner of Black Knight Football Club, which owns English Premier League team Bournemouth and has a significant stake in French side Lorient.

          A women's team will follow in 2025-26.

          Foley is also founder and owner of the National Hockey League's 2023 Stanley Cup champions, Vegas Golden Knights.

          "It's an honour to bring a top football club to Auckland," he said in a statement.

          "Building a championship team from expansion has been my most exhilarating professional achievement, and I aim to do the same for the fans of New Zealand and particularly the community on the North Island.

          ...more to come.