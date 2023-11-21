The "ESPN FC" crew can't fathom why the referee didn't utilize VAR after Mykhailo Mudryk went over in the penalty box. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Italy could face a difficult group at Euro 2024 with indifferent qualifying form meaning they will be in Pot 4 for the finals draw next month.

The finalised draw pots have been created based on group position and points in qualifying. Italy, who are the holders after beating England on penalties in the final of Euro 2020, won only four of their eight matches.

Overall ranking 1 - Portugal 11 - Austria 2 - France 12 - Netherlands 3 - Spain 13 - Scotland 4 - Belgium 14 - Croatia 5 - England 15 - Slovenia 6 - Hungary 16 - Slovakia 7 - Turkey 17 - Czechia 8 - Romania 18 - Italy 9 - Denmark 19 - Serbia 10 - Albania 20 - Switzerland

- Euro 2024: How playoffs work and teams qualified

With Netherlands in Pot 3 after finishing behind France in their group, there is the prospect of Italy being drawn with the Dutch as well as one of the other powerhouse nations seeded in Pot 1.

There will be six groups of four teams, with each group will having one team from each pot.

The draw will take place at 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. UK on Saturday, Dec. 2.

CONFIRMED EURO 2024 DRAW POTS

Pot 1: Germany, Portugal, France, Belgium, Spain, England

Pot 2: Hungary, Turkey, Denmark, Albania, Romania, Austria

Pot 3: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czechia

Pot 4: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Playoff A, Playoff B, Playoff C

The winners of the three playoff paths, which are to be played in March, will all be in Pot 4 too.

UEFA will hold a draw on Thursday 6 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. UK to determine which one of three Playoff B teams -- Finland, Iceland or Ukraine -- will have to take part in Playoff A, which will in turn create the fixtures based upon ranking.

Path A: Poland, Wales, Estonia

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel

Path A or B: Finland, Iceland, Ukraine

Path C: Georgia vs. Luxembourg, Greece vs. Kazakhstan