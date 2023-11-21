Sporting KC advances to the MLS Cup playoff semifinals after Daniel Salloi's winner seals a 2-1 win in the second leg. (0:53)

FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan's achievements at the club have been officially recognized, as he was named MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year on Tuesday.

Under his guidance, Cincinnati finished top of the Eastern Conference table as well as claiming its first Supporters' Shield trophy in 2023 as the best regular season team in the competition. They finished with 69 points -- the joint fourth most in a single MLS season -- and 20 wins.

Before Noonan took charge in December 2021, FC Cincinnati had finished in last place for three straight seasons. He guided the side to its first MLS Cup playoff game and secured its first playoff win in his debut season.

Noonan was presented with the award in front of players and staff, with his family surprising him at the club's base.

"This is certainly a pretty cool moment. I wasn't expecting this," Noonan said.

"To everybody in this room, I know there's a few players and staff members that aren't here right now, but this is the work of the collaborative. You hear me say it all the time, it's not about the individual awards."

Pat Noonan led FC Cincinnati to 20 wins this regular season. Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images

After already picking up a trophy this year and hungry for more, Noonan soon turned his attention to the playoffs, as Cincinnati prepare to host Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday Nov.26.

"This is the icing on the cake for what's been a special season that isn't over. I'm very pleased with what we've accomplished together. I hope we can finish the season in a strong way," Noonan said.

The award is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current players.