Premier League sides will now be allowed to sign players on loan from their associate clubs. Getty

Efforts to introduce a temporary ban on Premier League sides loaning players from associated clubs has failed to garner enough support at Thursday's shareholders' meeting, sources have told ESPN.

Although the Premier League refused to confirm exact numbers, ESPN has been told the vote ban such loans was 13-7 in favour, falling one short of the threshold of 14 required to pass.

It means that Newcastle United are free to sign players from clubs also owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in January.

Newcastle's Saudi-led takeover was completed in October 2021 and PIF now runs four of the country's leading clubs: Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, Al Ahli and Al Hilal.

Eddie Howe's side have been linked with a move for Rúben Neves from Al-Hilal after Sandro Tonali received a ten-month ban for breaking gambling rules.

There are a total of 11 Premier League clubs who have similar associations including Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, but it is not known which -- if any -- of these teams voted against the proposal.

Many sides use this internal network to send young players on loan and the fear of this practice being affected is thought to have been one reason behind the vote falling short.