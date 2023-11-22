Open Extended Reactions

Luke Shaw has returned to full training ahead of Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Everton in a boost to manager Erik ten Hag.

Shaw has missed the last three months with a muscle injury but took part in a training session with the first-team squad at Carrington on Wednesday.

The England defender hasn't played since the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on Aug. 19 but could be in line to return at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Luke Shaw's return from a three-month injury layoff will come as a welcome boost for Erik Ten Hag.

It's good news for Ten Hag, who has been forced to use Sergio Reguilón, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelöf and Sofyan Amrabat at left-back in Shaw's absence.

Back-up left-back Tyrell Malacia is yet to feature this season as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Despite Shaw's comeback, Ten Hag is still having to deal with a long injury list. Lisandro Martínez and Casemiro are not expected back until after Christmas while both Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Højlund picked up injuries in United's last game, a 1-0 win over Luton Town at Old Trafford.

Jonny Evans is sidelined after suffering a muscle injury in the 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen and goalkeeper André Onana picked up a back problem playing for Cameroon during the international break.

Onana returned to the UK on Sunday and is being assessed by United's medical staff ahead of the trip to Everton. A source close to Onana has told ESPN that the 27-year-old expects to be fit to play at Goodison.

If Onana isn't ready, Ten Hag would have to give a United debut to No. 2 goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, a £4.3 million ($5.4m) summer signing from Fenerbahce.