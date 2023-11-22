Gab & Juls discuss reports suggesting that Roman Abramovich may have authorised a number of illegal payments to agents and intermediaries. (1:54)

Chelsea have joined the list of clubs tracking Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, sources have told ESPN.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Newcastle United are among a host of teams from across Europe reportedly interested in signing the 22-year-old, who scored 14 goals and registered 17 assists in 43 games as Napoli won their first Serie A title since 1990 earlier this year.

A move for Kvaratskhelia would be in line with Chelsea's strategy of pursuing young players with big potential.

However, Napoli are in a strong position to resist any formal offers given the Georgia winger is contracted to the club until 2027 and talks are said to be progressing well over a new contract on improved terms.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has managed three goals and five assists for Napoli in all competitions this season. Getty

Sources have indicated Napoli value Kvaratskhelia in excess of €100 million ($124.8m) and although Chelsea would not be put off by that valuation in theory, they have minimal headroom within Uefa's Financial Fair Play rules. Additionally, their 2024 budget will depend on various factors including which -- if any -- European competition they qualify for next season.

Chelsea also have other priorities in the transfer market with the club eyeing Kvaratskhelia's Napoli teammate Victor Osimhen among a list of forwards which also contains Brentford striker Ivan Toney.