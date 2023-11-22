Gab and Juls discuss Norway's failure to qualify for Euro 2024 and wonder if Erling Haaland will be fit in time to play against Liverpool. (1:05)

Laurens: Norway should do better with Haaland and Odegaard (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

Norway and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will pay for fans of his former club Bryne FK to attend the team's playoff game on Saturday.

Second-tier Bryne, Haaland's boyhood club, have reached the playoffs for the first time since 2006 and have a chance of getting promoted to Norway's Eliteserien.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Haaland, 23, will cover the cost of the train trip for around 200 fans, around NOK 175,000 ($16,000).

"Times are tough for people financially, and that makes it harder for people to prioritize travelling to a game like this here," Bryne marketing manager Bjorn Hagerud Roken told TV 2.

Erling Haaland began his professional career at Norwegian side Bryne. Getty

"This has therefore given more fans the opportunity to travel."

Haaland started his career in the youth ranks at Bryne before progressing to the first team in 2016. The following year he joined too-tier side Molde before swiftly progressing to Austrian champions RB Salzburg, then Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund before eventually joining Manchester City in 2022.

Haaland was Norway's top scorer in the Euro 2024 qualifiers but it wasn't enough to secure his side's qualification for next year's tournament in Germany.