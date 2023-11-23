Open Extended Reactions

Wales are set to host Finland while Ukraine were paired with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday as the draw for the Euro 2024 qualifying playoffs was made in Switzerland.

Wales or Finland will take on the winner of Poland against Estonia, with a potentially decisive match between Israel and Ukraine as the former were drawn to face Iceland in their path.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Both Ukraine and Israel must currently play "home" games in a neutral country for security reasons because their own country is at war. Israel was technically drawn as the host against Iceland, while Bosnia is at home against Ukraine.

Israel has never qualified for the European Championship since becoming a member of UEFA since 1994.

Ukraine drew 0-0 with Italy on Monday in Leverkusen, needing a win to automatically qualify for the tournament in Germany. Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The third-tier playoff bracket will see the winner of Georgia or Luxembourg host either Greece or Kazakhstan.

All six playoff semifinals are played on March 21. All three finals are scheduled five days later.

The winners of the three playoff brackets will complete the 24-team Euro 2024 lineup, joining 20 teams that qualified from the 10 qualifying groups plus host Germany.

When the draw for the tournament is made Dec. 2 in Hamburg, the three vacant slots for playoff winners will be placeholders coming out of the lowest-ranked pot of No. 4 seeds.

Teams entered the playoffs based on their results and standings in Nations League groups played last year. Their standing in Euro 2024 qualifying groups this year did not affect seeding for Thursday's draw.