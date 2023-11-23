Open Extended Reactions

Erling Haaland is ready to face Liverpool in Manchester City's Premier League top of the table clash on Saturday, sources have told ESPN, after returning to training following an injury setback on international duty.

Haaland, who leads the Premier League goal charts with 13 this season, injured his ankle during Norway's friendly victory against the Faroe Islands last Thursday and was forced to withdraw from the squad for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland due to the problem.

The Norway team doctor said that Haaland was in "so much pain" with the injury, which aggravated a similar problem sustained while playing against Bournemouth earlier this season.

But after returning to City for treatment at the beginning of this week, Haaland returned to training on Thursday to give manager Pep Guardiola a selection boost ahead of the meeting with second-placed Liverpool this weekend.

City's official X account has this evening posted a picture of Haaland in action at the club's training ground to highlight the 23-year-old's return to fitness.

Guardiola is expected to give an update on Haaland's recovery when he holds his prematch press conference on Friday.