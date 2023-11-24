Ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival at Manchester United, Gab Marcotti explains how a team's UCL place could be affected by other teams their owner has shares in. (0:52)

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Brentford look to keep Toney, despite Arsenal and Chelsea interest

Brentford are determined not to let go of forward Ivan Toney in January, according to the Mirror, dealing a blow to the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, who have been interested in signing him for a while now.

Toney, who has just 18 months left on his contract, is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaking FA betting rules, but will be eligible to play again in January. The 27-year-old has been open about his desire to play in the Champions League and become a regular feature in the England squad, but the Bees are insistent that he will stay.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is ready to welcome the striker back into the first team once his ban is completed in January, and has even said they would back him with a new deal.

That being said, Brentford will let him move on for the right price -- which was £60 million when Arsenal were last interested, and might now be as high as £100 million.

It is unlikely that Toney will be allowed to leave West London in January, due to Brentford losing several players -- including Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Frank Onyeka -- during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivan Toney's suspension from playing will be lifted in January, allowing him to play for Brentford again. Andrew Kearns/CameraSport via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is targeting Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi in January, according to Fotomaç. Ancelotti has reportedly suggested Icardi as a replacement for Vinicius Jr., who suffered a major injury setback while on international duty and will be out for nearly three months. Icardi, who has represented PSG and Inter Milan on the European stage, has scored 14 goals in 16 games and has a release clause of €15 million.

- Manchester City wunderkind Joel Ndala is reportedly attracting considerable interest from Premier League and European clubs alike, according to the Athletic. The 17-year-old top-scored for England at the U-17 World Cup with four goals in three games and is currently subject to enquires for loans and permanent transfers. Manchester City have made £440 million from academy graduates under manager Pep Guardiola -- such as Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia and Jadon Sancho -- and it's understood that Ndala could also be another lucrative transfer.

- Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite will top Manchester United's defensive wish list in 2024, according to TEAMtalk. The 21-year-old centre-back, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, is among a host of defensive targets as Man United look to overhaul their current options. Branthwaite has had an exceptional start to the league season with the Toffees after a loan spell at PSV Eindhoven under former United star Ruud van Nistelrooy. Meanwhile, the futures of the likes of Raphaël Varane, Victor Lindelöf and Jonny Evans remain in the balance at Old Trafford.

- Barcelona will be able to fast-track the signing of Brazilian forward Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense in January due to the injury to Gavi, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish giants agreed a deal to sign Roque during the summer, but the 18-year-old was unable to join immediately due to Barca's poor finances. Following Gavi's season-ending ACL injury last weekend, the Catalan club can sign a replacement so long as the wages don't exceed 80% of the Spanish star's salary. Per Mundo Deportivo, Roque will join on loan until June, when his full-time contract in Spain begins.

- Saudi Arabian clubs are monitoring Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen's situation, Ekrem Konur has reported. Eriksen, now 31, has had a difficult season so far at Old Trafford and, per Konur, a €20 million offer for the Dane could be made from Saudi Arabia. The midfielder's Man United teammate, midfielder Casemiro, has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, as incoming part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly looking for a squad reset.