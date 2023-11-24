French authorities detained Nice defender Youcef Atal and ordered him to stand trial next month on charges of inciting hatred after he shared an antisemitic message online, the regional prosecutor's office said Friday.

Atal was suspended by Ligue 1 for seven matches over the post last month, which came amid global tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. Nice also suspended him.

Nice authorities opened an investigation after Atal posted the message and detained him for questioning on Thursday, the prosecutor's office said in a statement. Prosecutors ordered him to stand trial Dec. 18 on a charge of incitement to hatred for religious reasons, it said.

Youcef Atal has made six appearance for Nice in Ligue 1 so far this season. Getty

He was released Friday on bail of €80,000 euros ($87,500) and placed under judicial supervision pending the trial. He is not allowed to leave France except for international soccer games.

The 27-year-old Atal, who also plays for Algeria's national team, apologised after reportedly reposting and then deleting a video in which a Palestinian preacher made an antisemitic statement.

Writing on Instagram, Atal said he understood that his post was shocking to some people and said he condemns all forms of violence, "no matter where in the world."