Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool "passed a test" in their 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Saturday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a second-half equaliser to cancel out Erling Haaland's 50th Premier League goal as Liverpool ended City's 23-game winning run at the Etihad Stadium.

Klopp admitted he was more happy with a point than Pep Guardiola and said his team had proved their character in an early title test.

"For us, I think it passed a test, I am not sure if it was the test," Klopp said.

"In a business where nobody has time, it is really difficult to ask for it and use it.

"Last year we had a team that played long together and we got completely under the wheels here [in a 4-1 defeat] and had no chance.

"Today we had a chance. I am not silly, if you ask who was more likely to win the game it was City, obviously. We want to be ready to give them a proper game and that is what we did."

City, meanwhile, were left to rue referee Chris Kavanagh's decision to rule out a Rúben Dias goal with the score at 1-0.

Dias scored from a yard out after Alisson had dropped a cross but Manuel Akanji was adjudged to have fouled the Liverpool goalkeeper.

Afterwards, Guardiola said he hadn't seen a reply of the incident but did reference Newcastle's winner against Arsenal earlier this month, which was scored by Anthony Gordon despite Arsenal protests that Joelinton had pushed Gabriel in the back.

Liverpool stopped Manchester City's 23-game winning run at the Etihad. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"I didn't watch it but I had five flash interviews and all of them asked me the same question so maybe you watched it better than me," Guardiola said.

"After the Newcastle-Arsenal action, I don't know. I didn't watch it. I'm incredibly pleased with the performance because in seven years we know exactly how tough they are and how good they are."

Guardiola appeared to be involved in a spat with Darwin Núñez at the final whistle. He had to be ushered away by Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders while Klopp held back Nunez.

"Just emotions," Klopp said.

"I am not sure I am the one to explain it. I am not involved, surprisingly. I love them both so I just tried to calm it down, without understanding a word. Pep wants to win, we want to win."