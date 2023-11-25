Mark Ogden explains the wider consequences for Everton and other Premier League sides after the Blues were deducted 10 points for breaches of FFP rules. (1:56)

An Everton fan group flew a banner over the Etihad Stadium protesting the 10-point deduction the club have been handed for breaching financial rules during Manchester City's Premier League game against Liverpool on Saturday.

The banner, which was organised by The 1878s fan group, read "Premier League = corrupt" and was flown over the stadium in the second half of the game that ended in a 1-1 draw.

On Nov. 17, Everton were docked 10 points by the Premier League for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) for the season ending 2021-22.

It is the biggest sanction in the history of the Premier League and saw the Merseyside club drop from 14th to 19th on the table.

Everton said the sanction was "wholly disproportionate and unjust" in a statement and manager Sean Dyche said everyone at the club was "shocked" by the enormity of it.

The reason for the protest banner being flown over the Etihad Stadium is rooted in the fact that no verdict has been reached on the 115 alleged breaches of finance rules that champions Manchester City were charged with in February this year.

"The club will also monitor with great interest the decisions made in any other cases concerning the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules," said Everton in their aforementioned statement.

The Everton banner wasn't the only demonstration at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. In the first half of the game, a banner requesting the release of a UAE activist was flown over the ground.

The banner, which was organised by Amnesty International, read "UAE: Free Ahmed Mansoor".