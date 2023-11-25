Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said the resounding 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday has left him "very angry" and disappointed, as he branded his side's performance their worst of the season.

Chelsea entered the game after positive results against Tottenham and Manchester City, but they fell apart in a second half which saw Newcastle score twice within a minute as well as a red card for captain Reece James.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"This was the worst game of our season so far," Pochettino said after watching the game from the stands due to a touchline ban.

He added: "We were soft in every single challenge. We did not compete. We did not show we were playing for something important. That is what makes me angry and disappointed. We need to learn in these games, what makes me very, very, very, very angry because we have to show more personality and character."

Pochettino played down the effect of his absence on the touchline as his side struggled to compete against Newcastle, but was clearly frustrated with Chelsea's performance.

"We cannot miss this kind of opportunity to show our best. We came from Tottenham and City, and all around the world people praise Chelsea," Pochettino said.

"[This] was our worst game of the season. It was tough to be in the stands. We cannot complain about the result, we did not read the game from the beginning," he added.

Mauricio Pochettino watched on from the stands at St James' Park. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Eddie Howe named three goalkeepers on the bench for Newcastle, with the club's injury crisis leaving 13 players unavailable.

"It was an important win for us in the situation we're in with the stretched resources... when you look at the players we're missing it was a giant performance," Howe said.

Pochettino added: "Of course, if three keepers on the bench [for Newcastle], it's about the way we compete. We didn't show we were competing for something important."