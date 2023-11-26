Transfer Talk: Wolves want Ramsdale on loan if Sa leaves

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Wolves look to Ramsdale

Wolverhampton Wanderers want to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent, according to the Daily Star.

Several Saudi Pro League clubs are said to be tracking 30-year-old keeper José Sá, and Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is open to moving on his No. 1 if a £35 million deal can be agreed. If that transfer comes to fruition, Ramsdale is reportedly Wolves' first choice to replace Sa.

There have been plenty of questions surrounding the Ramsdale's future at the Emirates following David Raya's arrival on loan from Brentford, with the 25-year-old happy to fight for his place at the Gunners but preferring to have guaranteed first-team football.

That is no longer provided by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta but would be at Wolves. It is felt that a move back to the Midlands could be an appealing option for Ramsdale, who was born in Stoke-on-Trent.

Ramsdale made his first Premier League appearance since early September in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Brentford on Saturday due to Raya not being allowed to play against his parent club.

- AC Milan are keen to sign Montpellier striker Akor Adams in January, reports Calciomercato, with the club being impressed by the 23-year-old's tally of seven goals in 11 Ligue 1 appearances. Montpellier are currently asking for €15m but there could be room to negotiate.

- Juventus are continuing their search for a midfielder and recently went England to speak to the entourages of three players, according to Footmercato. The trio named is Arsenal's Thomas Partey, Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips and Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, all of whom have struggled for regular game-time this term.

- Saïd Benrahma is being looked at by a number of Saudi Arabian clubs and West Ham United could let the winger leave if a suitable offer comes in, claims the Sun. The 28-year-old's agent recently went to London for a face-to-face meeting with Hammers boss David Moyes.

- Internazionale are close to reaching an agreement with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a two-year contract extension, says Calciomercato, with Inter including a potential exit clause after a year. The discussions are at an advanced stage and the 34-year-old's new deal could even be sorted before Christmas.

- Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United are all looking at Derby County midfielder Cruz Allen, claims the Sun. The 16-year-old -- who has represented Wales at under-17 level -- has provided three goals and three assists in seven Under-18 Premier League matches for the Rams this term.