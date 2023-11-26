Open Extended Reactions

Terry Venables pictured in 2013. Photo by Tony Marshall - PA Images via Getty Images

Former England manager Terry Venables has died at the age of 80, following a long illness.

The news was announced in a statement released by the League Managers' Association on behalf of Venables' family.

It read: "We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness. We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives."

Venables, who also managed Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona, led England to the semifinals at the 1996 European Championship which they hosted.

During his time as Barcelona coach he won LaLiga, ending an 11-year spell without the title, and led them to the European Cup final. He also won the FA Cup with Tottenham in 1991.