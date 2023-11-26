Transfer Talk: Chelsea to break transfer record again for Osimhen?

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Osimhen is Chelsea's main priority

Chelsea's "prime transfer target" in January is Napoli's wantaway striker Victor Osimhen, according to the Telegraph.

The Blues are on the lookout for more firepower in attack after a disappointing start to the season has seen them slump to 10th in the Premier League table and, with Osimhen's relationship with Napoli being tested, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino sees him as the perfect candidate to take Chelsea forward.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international is said to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge, though Chelsea would likely have to break their transfer record in order to meet his £100m-plus release clause. Blues owner Todd Boehly has already breached the £100m barrier twice, first to land Enzo Fernández from Benfica, and then again to prise Moises Caicedo away from Brighton & Hove Albion.

And they're hoping an old face might help them in their cause. Former Blues defender Kalidou Koulibaly is good friends with Osimhen, and is still in contact with the west London club. The report says that the Al Hilal star could be a useful go-between to help Chelsea get any deal over the line.

Osimhen has been in fine form despite his difficulties with Napoli, scoring six goals in 11 appearances. Last season, he scored 31 goals in 39 games as the Partenopei won their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen appears to be Chelsea's No. 1 target for January, but will the Blues break the £100m barrier again? Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

PAPER TALK

- Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs battling it out for the signature of Argentine wonderkid Claudio Echeverri, according to AS. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder, nicknamed "The Little Devil," was already making a name for himself before he scored a hat trick for the Albiceleste against Brazil at the Under-17 World Cup last Friday, and now his name is one of the hottest in world football. The River Plate player captains Argentina's under-17 national team, and will lead his side into the semifinals, where they'll face Germany.

- Manchester United are edging back up the Premier League table after five wins in six games, but they're still hoping to make defensive reinforcements in January, with Jean-Clair Todibo a top target. That's according to the Mirror, which believes that the 23-year-old star could join as one of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first signings in January should he complete his investment in United, as expected. Todibo currently plays for French side Nice, who are also owned by Ratcliffe, which makes a deal seemingly plausible, and straightforward. Nice are willing to part with Todibo, and he would be available for £40m.

- Arsenal are keen to land Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz in January as a replacement for Thomas Partey, but Villa boss Unai Emery is "desperate" to keep his Brazilian midfield star, according to the Sun. Luiz, 25, has been courted by the Gunners for some time but he remains a key player for Villa and they're keen to ensure he stays at the club beyond January, and next summer. Emery, talking after his side's 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, said: "He's playing very good. He's improved a lot; his commitment is amazing. I am very happy with him, and I want to keep him of course. I think he's happy with us."

- Arsenal and Manchester United have both been keeping tabs on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, but it looks as though the 23-year-old is about to commit his future to the Italian side, according to Teamtalk. The Serbia striker was looking like he was surplus to requirements in the summer, but he's now scored four goals in 10 games, adding one assist, and is returning to his best form, which makes him likely to commit his future in Turin beyond 2026. Both the Gunners and United continue to keep tabs on the ongoing contract talks.

- Fulham, West Ham United and Real Madrid have all been linked with a loan move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to the Sun. Fulham in particular are desperate to replace Aleksandar Mitrovic following his departure to Saudi Arabia, and Leipzig are open to letting Werner leave in order to get his salary off their wage bill, despite him only joining the club in 2022. Werner's wages could prove to be a problem for the Cottagers, less so for both West Ham and Madrid, but which could leave Fulham pursuing their Option B, which is said to be VfL Wolfsburg star Jonas Wind.