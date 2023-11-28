European Team of the Week: Torres, Onana, Rodrygo star

Open Extended Reactions

Each week, we will bring you the best performers across Europe's top five leagues (English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga, French Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A) using the unique WhoScored ratings system.

The ratings are based on a comprehensive algorithm that uses Opta data during live matches, with over 200 raw statistics, that gives us a single rating from 1-10 (1 being bad; 10 being excellent) weighted according to a player's influence within a game.

Find out more about how the ratings are calculated at WhoScored here. And these are the top players from the last round of action.

Goalkeeper: André Onana (Manchester United | Premier League) - 8.64 rating

On paper, Manchester United may have eased to a 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday evening but Erik ten Hag's side have their goalkeeper to thank for securing an important three points. The Cameroon international made six saves as United earned a third successive league victory.

Centre-back: Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz | Bundesliga) - 8.41

Mainz held Hoffenheim to a 1-1 draw at the PreZero Arena on Sunday with Fernandes key. The 27-year-old provided the assist for Marco Richter's opener and was on hand to protect his side's goal well as he made seven clearances, six tackles and four interceptions in the stalemate.

Centre-back: Alberto Dossena (Cagliari | Serie A) - 8.29

Cagliari may have been unable to get the better of Monza in a 1-1 draw on home turf on Sunday but they avoided a second-successive defeat thanks to Dossena. The Italian defender scored his side's opener early on and did all he could to help his side to a result, making eight clearances, two tackles and two interceptions.

Centre-back: Pau Torres (Aston Villa | Premier League) - 8.11

Rounding off the defence is Aston Villa's Torres. Unai Emery's side secured a 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday with Torres heading his side level on the stroke of half-time. In addition, the former Villarreal man made two clearances, one of which was off the line, and completed two dribbles in a solid display.

Right midfield: Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest | Premier League) - 8.85

Nottingham Forest were unable to make home advantage count against Brighton on Saturday but that didn't stop Gibbs-White from starring. He was directly involved in both Forest goals in their eventual 3-2 loss, following up an assist for Anthony Elanga's early opener with a goal of his own with 15 minutes left, and had four key passes and seven shots.

Central midfield: Morgan Sanson (Nice | Ligue 1) - 8.44

Nice maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win over Toulouse as Sanson put in fine performance on home turf. Sanson provided the assist for what proved to be Terem Moffi's winning goal from one of two key passes, and completed five dribbles in the narrow victory. Three tackles and two clearances also helped Nice to an eighth successive clean sheet.

Central midfield: Rémi Oudin (Lecce | Serie A) - 8.38

Partnering Sanson in the middle of the park is Lecce's Oudin. Lecce played out a 2-2 draw with Verona on Monday night and the midfielder put in a big shift for Roberto D'Aversa's side. Indeed, he scored the opener with one of three shots and was unfortunate not to add an assist, having made four key passes.

Left midfield: Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth | Premier League) - 9.05

Bournemouth earned their third league win from their last four at Sheffield United's expense on Saturday in a victory that saw Tavernier shine. The winger scored twice at Bramall Lane, beating Wes Foderingham with two of six shots, and created three goal-scoring chances.

Striker: Rodrygo (Real Madrid | La Liga) - 10.0

Having earned a perfect 10 rating for the second gameweek running, Real Madrid's Rodrygo was on fire again as a depleted Los Blancos claimed an important 3-0 win at Cadiz on Sunday. The 22-year-old was directly involved in all three goals: he netted either side of half-time from three shots and provided the assist for Jude Bellingham's 74th-minute effort from one of three key passes.

Striker: José Luís Morales (Villarreal | La Liga) - 9.15

Another LaLiga player features alongside Rodrygo as the 36-year-old forward bagged a hat-trick in Villarreal's 3-1 win over Osasuna. Morales got the better of Sergio Herrera with three of five shots and stepped up in the absence of Alexander Sørloth.

Striker: Milan Djuric (Verona | Serie A) - 9.01

Verona striker Djuric scored his second goal and provided his first assist of the campaign in the 2-2 draw with Lecce. Verona came from behind twice to rescue a point as Djuric's assist for Cyril Ngonge's first-half strike came from one of two key passes, while his goal in the second half came from one of two shots.