Last season, Johor Darul Ta'zim made history of themselves and all of Malaysian football when they reached the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League -- Asia's premier club competition -- for the first time ever.

Just over a year on, they will now have to overcome the setback of following up on that monumental achievement with a premature exit this term.

A heavy 5-0 defeat away to Kawasaki Frontale on Tuesday means the Southern Tigers can no longer progress from Group I, even with a game still to play.

While there is a mathematical possibility they could finish level on nine points with second-placed Ulsan Hyundai, they cannot overtake the South Korean outfit due to an inferior head-to-head record.

Having lost 3-1 to Ulsan in their initial encounter before claiming a 2-1 victory when they met again, JDT will basically miss out by a solitary goal conceded at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium back in October should both teams indeed finish with identical records in a fortnight's time.

The failure to emulate last season's run to the knockout round, or at least be in with a chance going into the final day, will be a bitter pill to swallow.

But a setback can also be a beneficial situation.

And for all the strides forward they have made over the past decade, this early exit from the ACL can come as a much-needed reminder that there is still higher levels the club can -- and should -- be striving towards.

After all, having won the past ten Malaysia Super League titles, a challenge for JDT is not going to arrive on the domestic stage -- at least for the time being.