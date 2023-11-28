        <
          Expansion team St. Louis City highlighted in MLS 'Best XI'

          • Reuters
          Nov 28, 2023, 11:18 AM ET

          Expansion team St. Louis City SC was one of four clubs with two players named to the 2023 MLS Best XI on Tuesday.

          Defender Tim Parker and MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Roman Bürki helped St. Louis break league records for wins and points by a first-year team, finishing atop the Western Conference at 17-12-5 (56 points).

          Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati, Atlanta United and Nashville SC also had two players on the Best XI, voted on by members of the media, MLS players and technical staffs.

          The honorees represented eight nations and seven clubs, all of which made the MLS Cup Playoffs. There are eight first-time selections.

          The 2023 MLS Best XI:

          GOALKEEPER

          Roman Burki (St. Louis City SC)

          DEFENDERS

          Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati)

          Tim Parker (St. Louis City SC)

          Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

          MIDFIELDERS

          Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

          Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

          Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo)

          Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

          FORWARDS

          Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC)

          Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United)

          Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew)