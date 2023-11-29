Transfer Talk: Manchester United looking move Mason Mount on

Rob Dawson and Mark Ogden explain how Manchester United managed to spend a billion dollars on transfers, with only one trophy to show for it. (2:19)

The January transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Mount on the outer at Man Utd already?

Manchester United are prepared to replace new signings Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat as they target four new faces in January, according to the Sun.

Mount, 24, and Amrabat, 27, have failed to impress since moving to Old Trafford in the most recent transfer window, and both have come under consistent criticism from supporters. It would appear as though United boss Erik Ten Hag agrees, for he is seemingly prepared to replace them already in an effort to kick-start his side's season.

Ten Hag has suggested that injury woes have blighted Mount this season, with the former Chelsea man once again facing a fresh stint on the sidelines after another setback in training. However, Ten Hag is also prepared to leave Mount behind and get busy in the transfer market in January in an effort to build on what has been a recent run of five -- albeit it far from convincing -- wins in six games.

Reports say that United are keen on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as well as Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. They've also been linked with Benfica's António Silva and AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, among others. Of those, Silva could be the trickiest, with Benfica stating they're unwilling to part with their Portuguese star for less than €100 million.

The writing could be on the wall for Mount less than six months into his Manchester move.

Mason Mount only joined Manchester United in July, but form and injury woes mean the midfielder's future at Old Trafford is already uncertain. Michael Steele/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool's pursuit of Donyell Malen has been boosted by the Borussia Dortmund striker's change of agent, according to Bild. The German newspaper states that Malen is "on Liverpool's radar" and that boss Jurgen Klopp is "keeping an eye on him." Malen has recently dropped his old agent in favour of the Dutch agency SEG, which currently has Liverpool star Cody Gakpo on their books.

- Juventus are interested in Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine midfielder Heorhii Sudakov, according to Corriere Dello Sport. The versatile 21-year-old can play in the centre or out wide, and he has amassed 82 appearances for his club already, as well as 13 goals and as many assists. Sudakov has also been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal, and the Gunners are arguably Juve's biggest threat due to them already having a relationship with Shakhtar following their pursuit of Mykhailo Mudryk last year, as well as having Sudakov's compatriot Oleksandr Zinchenko in their ranks already.

- There was a long list of scouts from Europe's top clubs watching 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro over the weekend, including Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona. Yoro was in action for Lille in their impressive 2-0 win at Lyon, with the teenager doing his part in keeping a clean sheet for the visitors, and Ekrem Konur believes PSG lead the race for the France under-21 international's signature. L'Equipe disagrees, though, suggesting that he isn't going anywhere until the end of the season. They believe Real Madrid could be interested in a summer move.

- Despite scoring in Manchester United's 3-0 win against Everton over the weekend, Anthony Martial's future at the club appears to be unclear, with manager Ten Hag willing to listen to offers in January before the Frenchman's contract runs out at the end of the season, according to Football Insider. United are willing to let the 27-year-old depart if they receive the right offer, but only if they can find a replacement first. Martial has scored just two goals this season and finds himself behind new signing Rasmus Hojlund in the United pecking order.

- Barcelona's 32-year-old midfielder Oriol Romeu is attracting interest from clubs in MLS and Saudi Arabia, according to Ekrem Konur. Romeu has struggled to find his best form since switching to Camp Nou from Girona in the summer, and it looks as though he could leave either in January or at the end of the current season. Girona are also interested in resigning Romeu, though they may struggle to match the salary offers of their U.S. and Middle Eastern counterparts.