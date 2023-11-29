Champions League round-of-16 draw: Seedings, date, details

Dale Johnson reacts after VAR Tomasz Kwiatkowski was removed from duty by UEFA for another Champions League game. (2:08)

The draw for the round of 16 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 18.

This is the final season of the traditional format, before it becomes a 36-team competition with one knockout bracket based primarily upon final positions.

Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.

Group winners will be away in the first leg, with ties to be played on Feb. 13, 14 and 20, 21. Return legs will be played on March 5, 6 and 12, 13.

The teams confirmed in the draw are:

Qualified as group winners: Bayern Munich, Manchester City

Qualified as runners-up: RB Leipzig

Qualified, position TBC: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Internazionale, Lazio, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad

UEFA will draw the quarterfinal and semifinal ties on the same day this season, scheduled for March 15.

The final will take place on Saturday, June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.