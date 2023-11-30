Euro 2024 finals draw: Date, time, format, seeds

Open Extended Reactions

The Euro 2024 match ball. TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

The stage is almost set for Euro 2024, which begins on June 14 through to the final on July 14. Here's how the finals draw will work.

When is the Euro 2024 finals draw?

The draw ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. GMT, midday ET in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Who has qualified for the finals?

So far, 21 of the 24 finalists are known. You can check out who's in, who's out and who can still make it.

How does the draw seeding work?

Hosts Germany will take a place in Pot 1, as is always the protocol.

The 20 teams to have qualified are then seeded in order of their position and points gained in qualifying.

The five group winners with the most points join Germany in Pot 1.

Pot 2 contains the five remaining group winners, plus the best runners-up.

Pot 3 has the runners-up ranked 2 through to 7.

Pot 4 has the remaining three runners-up, plus the winners of each of the three playoff paths -- to be played in March.

Teams in the same pot cannot face each other in the group stage.

Pot 1

Germany

Portugal

France

Belgium

Spain

England

Pot 2

Hungary

Turkey

Denmark

Albania

Romania

Austria

Pot 3

Netherlands

Scotland

Croatia

Slovenia

Slovakia

Czechia

Pot 4

Italy

Serbia

Switzerland

Winners of Playoff A (Poland, Wales, Estonia, Finland)

Winners of Playoff B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Iceland, Ukraine)

Winners of Playoff C (Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg)

How will the draw work?

The draw will start with Pot 1, though it has already been established that Germany will fill position 1 in Group A to play the opening game of the tournament.

The rest of Pot 1 will then be allocated, one team in each group, in alphabetical order from Group B to Group F.

Each team will also be drawn into a position in the allocated group -- 1, 2, 3 or 4. This creates the order of the fixtures -- for instance the first match is A1 (Germany) vs. A2.

The same process is then completed for Pots 2, 3 and 4. Each pot is drawn in its entirety before moving on to the next pot.

Are there any special conditions for the draw?

There are some prohibited pairings, but of these only Serbia and Spain have qualified automatically, with Bosnia and Ukraine in the playoffs. There cannot be a draw clash.

- Bosnia-Herzegovina / Kosovo

- Serbia / Kosovo

- Ukraine / Belarus

- Azerbaijan / Armenia

- Spain / Gibraltar

When will the schedule be known?

We already know the match dates for every fixture.

- Euro 2024: Bracket and fixtures schedule for finals

However, we only have kickoff times for the opening match, plus the semifinals and the final.

The UEFA administration will allocate the standard kick-off times (15:00 CET, 18:00 CET and 21:00 CET) to the remaining 47 matches and publish the finalised schedule as soon as possible after the draw.