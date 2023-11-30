David Beckham praises Lionel Messi's impact on the MLS and says his presence at Inter Miami is "special." (0:28)

Inter Miami announced Thursday that it has sold out its season tickets for 2024, the first full year with eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi as part of the MLS club's roster.

The announcement comes just over two weeks after season tickets went on sale to deposit holders and despite prices almost doubling in some sections of the club's Fort Lauderdale DRV PNK Stadium.

The club said that fans would still have the opportunity, beginning Thursday, to sign up to "receive more information, and be among the first to have the opportunity to purchase the remaining single-match tickets for Inter Miami matches during the 2024 MLS regular season, while supplies last."

The 2024 MLs schedule is due to be released in the coming weeks. Last year, MLS announced its schedule on Dec. 20.

The impact of Messi, who arrived at Miami in July, has already been felt across the league.

It was revealed last week that the Columbus Crew is charging at least $382 for its home game against Miami and $421 and $679 for better seats. In contrast, tickets for ordinary Crew games this year could be had for as little as $40, or less as part of a season ticket package.

Around the same time, the New York Red Bulls offered a holiday two-game ticket promotion involving next season's home opener and their home match against rival New York City FC but included in small print that a match against Miami would not be included if it is the home opener.

Messi, who was joined in Miami by fellow former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, made an immediate impression on the field following his arrival on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The 36-year-old scored 10 goals in seven games as Miami won its first-ever trophy with the 2023 Leagues Cup. He also guided the team to the final of the U.S. Open Cup.

However, a lingering hamstring injury led Messi to miss several games late in the season and Miami missed out on a place in the MLS playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.