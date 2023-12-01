Wonderkid Endrick scores from outside the box as Palmeiras stayed top of Brasileirão. (0:37)

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is excited to see the fast progression of Brazilian starlet Endrick.

Endrick, who will join Madrid when he turns 18 on July 2024, has scored five goals in his last six games for Brazilian league leaders Palmeiras.

"We are delighted with how he's playing," Ancelotti said of 17-year-old Endrick in Friday's news conference. "His progression is fast. We are looking forward to see him with us next season."

Real Madrid will hope that Endrick can adapt as fast as Jude Bellingham has.

The England midfielder has scored 15 goals in 16 games since joining Madrid in a €137 million move from Borussia Dortmund.

"I'm surprised at how well Bellingham has adapted," Ancelotti said. "He is just spectacular. We are delighted with him. He is very respected for the work he does, not just for his goals. He is humble, gets on well with all of his teammates.

"We have never asked Bellingham to score. He just has this fantastic ability to arrive to the box at the right time and score. There will be games where he will not score."

Bellingham, who scored in Madrid's 4-2 midweek triumph against Napoli in the Champions League, has shaken off a minor left ankle problem and will play on Saturday against Granada.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, does not know if Toni Kroos will retire at the end of the season.

Kroos has played all 14 league games this season to help Madrid remain at the top of LaLiga, level on 35 points with Girona.

The German midfielder is in his 10th season at Madrid and becomes a free agent in June.

"The decision of when to retire will be made by him," Ancelotti said.

"He's got plenty of time to decide what to do. He is very loved and he knows it. He maintains the usual continuity in his game, no matter who plays alongside him. His level is always the same and that is to be admired."