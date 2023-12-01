Mikel Arteta promises that Arsenal have more to come after topping the Premier League table this week. (0:59)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged football to show patience with VAR and said he expects the technology to come good with time and improvements.

The Spaniard has been critical of VAR in the past and last month was charged by the Football Association for his insulting remarks about the match officials in the aftermath of his side's loss to Newcastle United.

Arteta had called the decision to allow Anthony Gordon's goal to stand an "absolute disgrace" and said it was "embarrassing" for the Premier League.

However, the Arsenal boss took a more measured response when talking about VAR ahead of his side's game against Wolves on Saturday.

"I think we can improve. We are trying. All those things that are happening are to improve it [VAR]," Arteta told a news-conference on Friday.

"It's a big change. It needs time. If we use it in the right way and we're humble and trying to be constructive I think it will be good."

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil said repeatedly this season that he feels aggrieved by VAR -- his side have been on the losing end of three VAR decisions this season that the Premier League's Independent Key Match Incidents Panel has admitted are errors.

VAR was again a key talking in point in Wolves' last outing, a 3-2 loss at Fulham although the Premier League's independent panel stood by the VAR decisions made at Craven Cottage on Monday.

Arteta said he has sympathy for O'Neil.

"I have sympathy with all my colleagues because I know how beautiful and how challenging the job is. Those moments in front of the camera are challenging ones. We're here to make the game better and make clubs better," he said.

Arsenal go into the Wolves game on a high following a resounding 6-0 victory over Lens on Wednesday to secure top-spot in their Champions League group.

Arteta hailed the impact of Kai Havertz, who followed up his winner against Brentford last weekend that took Arsenal top of the Premier League, with his second goal in successive games on Wednesday.

"He's been very positive. He's been so influential in a good way. Of course his confidence grows. When you feel loved and respected things are much easier. I think that's how he's felt in the last few days," Arteta said.

"[We] support him like with any other player and then give him the tools and the time to excel his qualities. A lot of things he was doing right he continues to do so and he's been very efficient."