Transfer Talk: Liverpool drop their interest in Kylian Mbappé

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool end pursuit for Mbappé

Real Madrid's ongoing pursuit of Paris Saint Germain striker Kylian Mbappé has been boosted by the news that Liverpool will not be pushing for a move for the Frenchman next summer or before, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Mbappé has so far snubbed a new deal in the French capital, with his existing contract coming to an end in 2024, and it looks to be a matter of when, and not if, the 24-year-old forward decides on his next destination.

Real Madrid have made no secret of their plans to add the World Cup winner to their attacking options, though they're believed to have ended their pursuit in recent weeks as a result of the player's huge wage demands.

Other clubs are interested, with Liverpool linked with a move in recent weeks. Arsenal are also said to be monitoring the situation, but it was Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who was believed to be considering a surprise offer in January. To do so, though, the Reds would have to allow star striker Mohamed Salah to depart.

However, Liverpool are now said to be cooling their interest, which paves the way for Madrid to renew their interest. Whatever happens, Mbappé is set to leave on a free transfer next summer, if PSG don't decide to part with him in January.

- Genoa's 21-year-old Romanian defender Radu Dragusin is being watched by several clubs, including London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, according to Ekrem Konur. Compared to former Manchester United star Nemanja Vidic for his strength in the challenge and aerial dominance, Dragusin joined Genoa from Juventus and has thrived this season in Serie A. Under contract until 2027, he has a £26 million release clause in his current deal. Manchester United, Newcastle United, AS Roma, and AC Milan are also among the clubs interested in his services.

- Tottenham Hotspur are emerging as favourites to sign PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko in January, according to Football Insider. The 20-year-old winger is emerging as an alternative to Juventus star Samuel Iling-Junior and is widely considered to be one of the most exciting players in Europe. His quick feet help him skip past defenders, and he has become a target for several European clubs thanks to his attacking capabilities. Tottenham have been besieged by injuries and are looking to accelerate their transfer plans ahead of the January transfer window. Brentford are also interested in the Belgian.

- Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite looks set to have his pick of clubs if he decides to leave the Premier League strugglers, according to talkSPORT. The Toffees have recently extended Branthwaite's contract to keep his value high, but the Merseysiders are also experiencing financial difficulties, for which they've recently been docked 10 points. Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Spurs are all keeping a close eye on his progress, and Everton's situation. The England Under-21 international plays on the left side of the centre of defence, and has played 11 times in the Premier League this season.

- Arsenal and Liverpool will be forced to look at alternative central midfield options in January due to Aston Villa placing a huge fee on their Brazilian star Douglas Luiz, according to talkSPORT. They believe Villa are unwilling to let one of their star players leave in January. Luiz has played every Premier League game this season, scoring six goals and adding four assists. Arsenal in particular are believed to have been seriously considering an offer for the 25-year-old, but may now look at alternative options after today having been linked with Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi. Liverpool are also believed to be monitoring the Brazilian.

- Inter Milan are hoping to secure the move of soon-to-be free agent Mehdi Taremi from FC Porto, according to Calciomercato. The 31-year-old Iranian forward's contract expires in the summer, but he's free to consider alternative clubs from January. Taremi is unlikely to extend his stay in Portugal, and Inter have been pursuing the striker since last summer. In the end, the Nerazzurri ended up signing Alexis Sánchez and Marko Arnautovic instead, but this time they hope to add Taremi to the list of successful free transfers after Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglu.