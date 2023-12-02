Transfer Talk: Juve want United outcasts Van de Beek, Sancho

Open Extended Reactions

The January transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juve eye moves for unsettled United duo

Juventus have already expressed their interest in taking Manchester United's out-of-favour winger Jadon Sancho to Turin, but now they're looking to make it a double and seal a deal for Donny van de Beek in January, too.

That's according to Corriere Dello Sport, which reports that the Bianconeri are keen to take Van de Beek on loan with a further option to buy.

The Dutch midfielder is very much out of favour at United under manager Erik Ten Hag and has played just 21 minutes across two appearances so far this season.

Juve are looking to fill the void left by Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli (both missing due to doping and betting bans, respectively) and so would be interested in a double swoop, though Sancho's situation has become slightly murkier, with United's incoming co-owner Jim Ratcliffe keen to see if the club can get the best out of the former Borussia Dortmund winger before conceding defeat and allowing him to leave.

If United do decide to part ways with 23-year-old Sancho, they will reportedly be looking for around £30 million -- less than half the £73m transfer fee the previously dominant Premier League side paid Dortmund back in July 2021.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho could both be leaving Old Trafford in January, with Juventus keen on the Manchester United outcasts. Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan are looking to ease their defensive worries with a January bid for Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior, according to Ekrem Konur. The 23-year-old has struggled for minutes for the Gunners this season, starting just two games, prompting speculation that he could look to gain more game-time elsewhere. Milan were impressed by Kiwior's spell at Spezia last season and are set to submit to the north London club a loan offer with a view to a permanent move. The Rossoneri are currently without Malick Thiaw, Simon Kjaer, Marco Pellegrino and Mattia Caldara, all sidelined through injury.

- With Gremio coach Renato Gaucho confirming Luis Suarez's exit after a sensational season, Fabrizio Romano believes Inter Miami CF will be the next stop for the Uruguay legend. A move to MLS would see 36-year-old Suarez reunited with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. Suarez has been firing in the goals in the Brazilian Serie A, with 26 strikes in 51 games, a record that would be welcomed in Miami. The club would have to move on other players in order to facilitate Suarez under the league's salary cap, but both parties are keen for the former Liverpool man to arrive in January before the new season starts in February.

- Barcelona could release 35-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski a year early due to a clause in his contract, according to Sport. The Poland international joined the Blaugrana in 2022 and scored 33 goals in 46 games in his first campaign, plundering a further eight in 16 so far this time around. However, despite being contracted until 2026, Barca could decide to end his contract a year early if he plays less than 55% of matches in the 2024-25 season. The decision would mean Barca would lose Lewandowski on a free transfer, but the move could save them €22m in wages.

- Manchester City have been keeping a close eye on 17-year-old forward Claudio Echeverri at the Under-17 World Cup, and the Mirror reports that they're hoping their good relationship with River Plate will help them fend off competition for a player dubbed "the next Lionel Messi." The teenager played a starring role as Argentina reached the semifinals, finally going down to Germany after a penalty shootout. City struck up a good relationship with the Buenos Aires club when they signed Julián Álvarez last year, and they're hoping that will give them the edge at the expense of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

- Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to ease their midfield woes by beating Newcastle United and Juventus to the signing of Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, according to Football Insider. Rodrigo Bentancur is the latest Tottenham player in the treatment room, with the Uruguayan now unavailable until February, while Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are also set to miss games due to the Africa Cup of Nations. And that leaves Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou in need of reinforcements. Spurs know they face plenty of competition for Phillips' signature, but are hoping they can beat their rivals to the 27-year-old if they move early.